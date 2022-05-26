This Week’s 12.71% Gain In Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Taught Us Something New

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s traded shares stood at 3.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.08, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $2.16 in intraday trading. The OVV share’s 52-week high remains $57.60, putting it -12.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.92. The company has a valuation of $12.97B, with an average of 4.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the last session, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.36 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.71%, and 2.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.57%. Short interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) saw shorts transact 7.85 million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ovintiv Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) shares are 38.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.73% against -3.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.70% this quarter before jumping 149.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 122.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.28% annually.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ovintiv Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

Ovintiv Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.80% of the shares at 78.11% float percentage. In total, 77.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 27.41 million shares (or 10.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $923.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.23 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.26 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 12.95 million shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $436.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.42 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 250.12 million.