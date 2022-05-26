The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Have Dipped -59.96% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s traded shares stood at 24.84 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 8.14% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VGFC share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -1150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $34.95M, with an average of 15.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

After registering a 8.14% upside in the latest session, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4693 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 8.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 73.53%, and -5.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.96%. Short interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) saw shorts transact 1.54 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Very Good Food Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

The Very Good Food Company Inc. insiders hold 27.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.66% of the shares at 0.91% float percentage. In total, 0.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toronto Dominion Bank. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52654.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harbor Advisors LLC with 97500.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $49695.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 42576.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22352.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22000.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 13384.0.