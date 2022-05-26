The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL): Is This The Time To Buy?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares stood at 5.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 4.51% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The REAL share’s 52-week high remains $22.83, putting it -721.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.65. The company has a valuation of $268.80M, with average of 3.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The RealReal Inc. (REAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REAL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

After registering a 4.51% upside in the last session, The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.61 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 4.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.24%, and -51.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.06%.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The RealReal Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares are -81.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.94% against -3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before jumping 27.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $153.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $165.52 million.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The RealReal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal Inc. insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.18% of the shares at 96.31% float percentage. In total, 93.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.77 million shares (or 8.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.23 million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $83.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4.13 million shares. This is just over 4.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.93 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 26.06 million.