Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Is Worth A Gamble At $2.71

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.71, to imply a decrease of -3.21% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The SEV share’s 52-week high remains $47.49, putting it -1652.4% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.76. The company has a valuation of $230.76M, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

After registering a -3.21% downside in the last session, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.24 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, dropping -3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.67%, and -54.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.86%. Short interest in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) saw shorts transact 2.06 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.87, implying an increase of 75.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.59 and $13.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEV has been trading -413.28% off suggested target high and -180.07% from its likely low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sono Group N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares are -86.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.36% against -6.40%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sono Group N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders hold 57.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.34% of the shares at 12.46% float percentage. In total, 5.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Texas – Teacher Retirement System. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.5 million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.84 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 0.6 million.