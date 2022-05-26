Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Has Recovered 7.52% So Far, But Another -429.23% Loss Is Possible.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares stood at 3.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $333.11, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $8.27 in intraday trading. The SHOP share’s 52-week high remains $1762.92, putting it -429.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $308.06. The company has a valuation of $45.19B, with average of 4.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 413.70 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.63%, and -22.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $545.90, implying an increase of 38.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $375.00 and $1250.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHOP has been trading -275.25% off suggested target high and -12.58% from its likely low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shopify Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are -78.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.42% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -83.00% this quarter before falling -76.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $1.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.86 billion.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shopify Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.65% of the shares at 71.76% float percentage. In total, 71.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.88 million shares (or 5.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.37 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.63 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 2.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.26 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 3.11 billion.