Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 4.81% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PBTS share’s 52-week high remains $3.64, putting it -1037.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $18.28M, with average of 2.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

After registering a 4.81% upside in the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3400 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 4.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.67%, and 7.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.84%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 95.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBTS has been trading -2087.5% off suggested target high and -2087.5% from its likely low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders hold 46.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.62% of the shares at 4.91% float percentage. In total, 2.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22594.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 8445.0.