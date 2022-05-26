Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -2.51% YTD Loss?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.78, to imply an increase of 3.87% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The PLYA share’s 52-week high remains $9.81, putting it -26.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.13. The company has a valuation of $1.31B, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

After registering a 3.87% upside in the last session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.32 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.38%, and -15.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.51%. Short interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw shorts transact 2.88 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.83, implying an increase of 39.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLYA has been trading -118.51% off suggested target high and -15.68% from its likely low.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares are 0.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 26.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.70% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $202.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $189.44 million.

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. insiders hold 20.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.30% of the shares at 98.76% float percentage. In total, 78.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.14 million shares (or 9.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 11.53 million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.98 million.

We also have Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 13.95 million.