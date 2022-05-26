Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply an increase of 11.92% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The IMMX share’s 52-week high remains $8.68, putting it -194.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $28.14M, with an average of 12.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

After registering a 11.92% upside in the latest session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.94 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 11.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 103.08%, and 91.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.84%. Short interest in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw shorts transact 41890.0 shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immix Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Immix Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 62.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.51% of the shares at 4.04% float percentage. In total, 1.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 62600.0 shares (or 0.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 23515.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $56671.0.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd holds roughly 35000.0 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million