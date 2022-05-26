Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.03, to imply an increase of 2.20% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The EQX share’s 52-week high remains $9.55, putting it -58.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 2.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

After registering a 2.20% upside in the latest session, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.13 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.66%, and -16.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.72%. Short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) saw shorts transact 5.9 million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinox Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are -21.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.27% against 17.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $223.2 million.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinox Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders hold 11.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.44% of the shares at 51.53% float percentage. In total, 45.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.3 million shares (or 10.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $275.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.22 million shares, or about 2.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $67.94 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 13.07 million shares. This is just over 4.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.3 million, or 4.05% of the shares, all valued at about 87.08 million.