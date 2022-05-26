Now Is The Time To Build A Position In EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.63, to imply an increase of 7.67% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The EQRX share’s 52-week high remains $11.10, putting it -139.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $2.41B, with an average of 1.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EQRx Inc. (EQRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

After registering a 7.67% upside in the last session, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.80 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 7.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.43%, and -3.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.11%. Short interest in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) saw shorts transact 17.27 million shares and set a 21.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.60, implying an increase of 17.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.60 and $5.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQRX has been trading -20.95% off suggested target high and -20.95% from its likely low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQRx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares are -53.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -132.26% against 10.60%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQRx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

EQRx Inc. insiders hold 16.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.02% of the shares at 64.60% float percentage. In total, 54.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 8.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $294.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 39.53 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $269.58 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 6.35 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.11 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 14.36 million.