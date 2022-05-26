Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.52, to imply a decrease of -1.39% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BVN share’s 52-week high remains $12.44, putting it -46.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.11. The company has a valuation of $2.83B, with average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside in the last session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.78 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, dropping -1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.37%, and -4.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.39%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares are 27.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.28% against 24.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 466.70% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 187.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.43% annually.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.07, with the share yield ticking at 0.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.00% of the shares at 65.00% float percentage. In total, 65.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.45 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $246.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 20.95 million shares, or about 7.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $153.35 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 12.56 million shares. This is just over 4.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.33 million, or 4.12% of the shares, all valued at about 82.93 million.