Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.85, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The AHCO share’s 52-week high remains $30.33, putting it -69.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.40. The company has a valuation of $2.33B, with average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the last session, AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.12 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.37%, and 32.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.02%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AdaptHealth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares are -20.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 119.40% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.30% this quarter before jumping 65.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $726.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $741.31 million.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AdaptHealth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

AdaptHealth Corp. insiders hold 24.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.68% of the shares at 107.43% float percentage. In total, 80.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OEP Capital Advisors, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.82 million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $337.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 10.23 million shares, or about 7.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $250.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 45.38 million.