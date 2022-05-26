MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Has Dropped -56.40% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $230.79, to imply an increase of 3.21% or $7.18 in intraday trading. The MDB share’s 52-week high remains $590.00, putting it -155.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $217.82. The company has a valuation of $15.53B, with average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MongoDB Inc. (MDB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

After registering a 3.21% upside in the last session, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 265.52 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and -34.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.40%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $435.73, implying an increase of 47.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $270.00 and $650.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDB has been trading -181.64% off suggested target high and -16.99% from its likely low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MongoDB Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares are -53.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.90% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $266.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $277.85 million.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MongoDB Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB Inc. insiders hold 5.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.29% of the shares at 94.58% float percentage. In total, 89.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 10.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 6.53 million shares, or about 9.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.46 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.77 million shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 945.81 million.