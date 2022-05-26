Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -77.84% Year-To-Date

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 4.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply an increase of 8.39% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $41.14, putting it -1078.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.50. The company has a valuation of $861.58M, with average of 6.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a 8.39% upside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.98 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 8.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.57%, and 2.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.84%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.88, implying an increase of 95.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.74 and $216.56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KC has been trading -6105.16% off suggested target high and -895.42% from its likely low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.00% this quarter before falling -31.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $309.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $356.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $280.64 million and $340.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on November 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.48% of the shares at 26.48% float percentage. In total, 26.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Trust Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.73 million shares (or 5.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $216.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 10.93 million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $172.18 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF holds roughly 12.75 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 45.04 million.