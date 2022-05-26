KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Stock Dropped -12.59% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares stood at 9.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.18, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BEKE share’s 52-week high remains $54.49, putting it -387.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.31. The company has a valuation of $116.30B, with average of 20.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside in the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.53 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.69%, and -12.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.43%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KE Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are -47.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.33% against -10.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -131.60% this quarter before falling -57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.2 billion and $3.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -43.90% before dropping -26.40% in the following quarter.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KE Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.83% of the shares at 39.08% float percentage. In total, 38.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 73.03 million shares (or 8.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lone Pine Capital Llc with 30.96 million shares, or about 3.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $622.86 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 12.67 million shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $255.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.74 million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 95.37 million.