It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) At $2.88.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares stood at 22.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply an increase of 11.63% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The DNA share’s 52-week high remains $15.86, putting it -450.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $4.14B, with average of 21.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

After registering a 11.63% upside in the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.88 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 11.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.52%, and -21.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.92, implying an increase of 63.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNA has been trading -316.67% off suggested target high and -4.17% from its likely low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are -76.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.33% against 0.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $105.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $91.79 million.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders hold 9.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.53% of the shares at 83.37% float percentage. In total, 75.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 311.97 million shares (or 28.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.59 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 167.75 million shares, or about 15.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $676.04 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 35.15 million shares. This is just over 3.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.37 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 82.67 million.