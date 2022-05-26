Is Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Expensive At $40.91? Check These Facts.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.91, to imply an increase of 5.25% or $2.04 in intraday trading. The PFGC share’s 52-week high remains $58.13, putting it -42.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.23. The company has a valuation of $6.70B, with average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

After registering a 5.25% upside in the last session, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.85 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.21%, and -21.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.85%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.64, implying an increase of 34.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $71.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFGC has been trading -73.55% off suggested target high and -12.44% from its likely low.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Performance Food Group Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) shares are -9.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.37% against 10.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.40% this quarter before jumping 69.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $14.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.21 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 130.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.06% annually.

PFGC Dividends

Performance Food Group Company has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Performance Food Group Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Performance Food Group Company insiders hold 1.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.72% of the shares at 106.54% float percentage. In total, 104.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.35 million shares (or 11.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $883.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.91 million shares, or about 9.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $684.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.38 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $200.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.28 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 180.59 million.