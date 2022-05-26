How Much Is Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.04, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $14.28, putting it -77.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.90. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.15 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.44%, and 22.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.28%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are -36.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.70% against 20.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 468.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.04 million.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on September 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders hold 22.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.86% of the shares at 39.92% float percentage. In total, 30.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 2.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Covalis Capital LLP with 4.36 million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $43.38 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 10.87 million.