Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 1.58% Year-To-Date

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.92, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HLMN share’s 52-week high remains $13.46, putting it -23.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.12. The company has a valuation of $2.13B, with average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HLMN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.28 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and -5.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.57, implying an increase of 25.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLMN has been trading -46.52% off suggested target high and -19.05% from its likely low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hillman Solutions Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares are 1.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.02% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 550.00% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $404.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $405.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $375.71 million and $359.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.80% before jumping 12.60% in the following quarter.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

Hillman Solutions Corp. insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.25% of the shares at 93.95% float percentage. In total, 93.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CCMP Capital GP, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 71.95 million shares (or 3.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $854.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC with 15.16 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $163.01 million.

We also have Conestoga Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Conestoga Small Cap Fund holds roughly 4.96 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.96 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 42.54 million.