Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Shares Fall By -4.35 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares stood at 48.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply a decrease of -5.10% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The GRAB share’s 52-week high remains $17.15, putting it -608.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $9.07B, with average of 25.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GRAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

After registering a -5.10% downside in the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.68 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, dropping -5.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and -10.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.92, implying an increase of 50.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.90 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRAB has been trading -230.58% off suggested target high and -19.83% from its likely low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 319.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.69 billion.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grab Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders hold 28.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.79% of the shares at 63.69% float percentage. In total, 45.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 699.18 million shares (or 19.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 159.52 million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.14 billion.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 23.76 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.13 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 143.53 million.