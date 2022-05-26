Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) -4.46% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.89, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The GNK share’s 52-week high remains $26.00, putting it -4.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.21. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

After registering a 1.47% upside in the last session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.74 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.09%, and 17.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.53, implying an increase of 12.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNK has been trading -48.65% off suggested target high and 23.66% from its likely low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares are 76.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.56% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.30% this quarter before falling -14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $119.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $121.01 million and $120.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.40% before jumping 5.20% in the following quarter.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 3.16, with the share yield ticking at 12.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.47% of the shares at 81.46% float percentage. In total, 80.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.29 million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with 4.56 million shares, or about 10.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $73.03 million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 3.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 18.21 million.