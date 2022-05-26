GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Stock Falling -9.74% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares stood at 8.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $139.88, to imply an increase of 21.46% or $24.71 in intraday trading. The GME share’s 52-week high remains $344.66, putting it -146.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $77.58. The company has a valuation of $9.12B, with an average of 4.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for GameStop Corp. (GME), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GME a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.45.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

After registering a 21.46% upside in the latest session, GameStop Corp. (GME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 148.46 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 21.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.90%, and -9.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.39%. Short interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw shorts transact 13.54 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.23, implying a decrease of -102.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GME has been trading 35.66% off suggested target high and 78.55% from its likely low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GameStop Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are -46.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.11% against -8.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -222.20% this quarter before falling -94.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.32 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 billion.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GameStop Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders hold 15.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.90% of the shares at 33.18% float percentage. In total, 27.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.93 million shares (or 7.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $880.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.22 million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $869.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GameStop Corp. (GME) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $274.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 187.33 million.