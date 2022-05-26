For Risk-Tolerant Investors, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Is Worth A Shot

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.03, to imply an increase of 10.57% or $2.77 in intraday trading. The DLO share’s 52-week high remains $73.43, putting it -152.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.19. The company has a valuation of $7.74B, with an average of 3.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DLocal Limited (DLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

After registering a 10.57% upside in the latest session, DLocal Limited (DLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.69 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 10.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.29%, and 8.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.42%. Short interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) saw shorts transact 7.12 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.00, implying an increase of 19.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DLO has been trading -82.57% off suggested target high and 10.44% from its likely low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DLocal Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DLocal Limited (DLO) shares are -15.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.00% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $102.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.54 million.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DLocal Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

DLocal Limited insiders hold 9.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.40% of the shares at 95.33% float percentage. In total, 86.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 57.31 million shares (or 19.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.9 million shares, or about 4.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $403.37 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DLocal Limited (DLO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund holds roughly 4.09 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.31 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 108.11 million.