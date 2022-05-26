Following A -10.65% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 27.18% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The HCTI share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -411.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $24.34M, with an average of 12670.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 54.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

After registering a 27.18% upside in the latest session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1200 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 27.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.65%, and -16.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.98%. Short interest in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw shorts transact 83470.0 shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 78.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCTI has been trading -370.59% off suggested target high and -370.59% from its likely low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.8 million.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Triangle Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Healthcare Triangle Inc. insiders hold 76.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.74% of the shares at 3.14% float percentage. In total, 0.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with 70000.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $88900.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 14551.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21826.0