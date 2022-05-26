Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Stock Has Dropped -25.41% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $120.89, to imply an increase of 5.59% or $6.4 in intraday trading. The FIVE share’s 52-week high remains $237.86, putting it -96.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.83. The company has a valuation of $7.05B, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 966.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Five Below Inc. (FIVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FIVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

After registering a 5.59% upside in the last session, Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 126.77 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and -25.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.57%. Short interest in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw shorts transact 2.67 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $213.43, implying an increase of 43.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $145.00 and $284.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIVE has been trading -134.92% off suggested target high and -19.94% from its likely low.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Five Below Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) shares are -42.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.11% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.00% this quarter before jumping 6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $655.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $732.51 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 125.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.48% annually.

FIVE Dividends

Five Below Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Five Below Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

Five Below Inc. insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.16% of the shares at 107.16% float percentage. In total, 105.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 9.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.7 million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $744.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Five Below Inc. (FIVE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $329.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 255.02 million.