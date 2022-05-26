Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Shares Fall :-233.33% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 2.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.00, to imply an increase of 15.38% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $17.48, putting it -482.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $730.26M, with average of 2.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FFIE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a 15.38% upside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 15.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and -3.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FFIE has been trading -233.33% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are -54.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.07% against 3.50%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders hold 62.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.62% of the shares at 68.79% float percentage. In total, 25.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.48 million shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Park West Asset Management LLC with 3.0 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.32 million shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 4.95 million.