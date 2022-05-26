EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Rose 2.88% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 8.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.85, to imply an increase of 3.83% or $1.73 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $45.50, putting it 2.88% up since that peak but still an impressive 66.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.71. The company has a valuation of $17.17B, with average of 9.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a 3.83% upside in the last session, EQT Corporation (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.83 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.85%, and 20.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 114.81%.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are 121.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 215.22% against 35.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 642.90% this quarter before jumping 375.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.39 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $996.88 million and $1.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.90% before jumping 24.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 3.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.71% annually.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 1.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.44% of the shares at 100.92% float percentage. In total, 100.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 63.88 million shares (or 17.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.65 million shares, or about 9.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $755.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corporation (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.74 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $234.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.52 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 207.58 million.