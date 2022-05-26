DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Has Fallen -195.33% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.17, to imply a decrease of -1.20% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The DOCN share’s 52-week high remains $133.40, putting it -195.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.05. The company has a valuation of $4.62B, with average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DOCN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

After registering a -1.20% downside in the latest session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.27 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, dropping -1.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.43%, and 11.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.08%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.82, implying an increase of 21.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOCN has been trading -77.11% off suggested target high and 7.02% from its likely low.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are -53.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $134.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.25 million.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders hold 28.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.42% of the shares at 82.92% float percentage. In total, 59.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IA Venture Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $594.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP with 7.4 million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $594.8 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF holds roughly 2.19 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $129.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.16 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 128.05 million.