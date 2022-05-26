Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG): Can A Stock Be Up 33.86% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $146.03, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $4.28 in intraday trading. The FANG share’s 52-week high remains $145.31, putting it 0.49% up since that peak but still an impressive 55.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.74. The company has a valuation of $25.07B, with an average of 3.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FANG a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.43.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the latest session, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 146.34 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.43%, and 15.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.86%. Short interest in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) saw shorts transact 6.55 million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $179.41, implying an increase of 18.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $145.00 and $233.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FANG has been trading -59.56% off suggested target high and 0.71% from its likely low.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diamondback Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) shares are 31.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 123.18% against 35.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 167.90% this quarter before jumping 131.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.47 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 141.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.41% annually.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diamondback Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Diamondback Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.15% of the shares at 91.60% float percentage. In total, 91.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.41 million shares (or 11.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.8 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.6 million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.86 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.15 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $555.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.01 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 692.16 million.