Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Could Increase In Price By -19.05% Or More

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.56, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The DO share’s 52-week high remains $12.04, putting it -59.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.37, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.64 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.16%, and 4.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.80%. Short interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 16.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DO has been trading -19.05% off suggested target high and -19.05% from its likely low.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. insiders hold 18.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.07% of the shares at 49.12% float percentage. In total, 40.07% institutions holds shares in the company.