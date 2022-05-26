CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -17.15% YTD Loss?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s traded shares stood at 8.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.83, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The CSX share’s 52-week high remains $38.63, putting it -21.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.49. The company has a valuation of $67.73B, with average of 17.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CSX Corporation (CSX), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CSX a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the latest session, CSX Corporation (CSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.05 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.62%, and -8.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.15%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.36, implying an increase of 19.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSX has been trading -41.38% off suggested target high and 21.46% from its likely low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CSX Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CSX Corporation (CSX) shares are -14.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.67% against 17.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.50% this quarter before jumping 14.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $3.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.93 billion and $3.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.00% before jumping 19.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 39.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.95% annually.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CSX Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.28%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

CSX Corporation insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.14% of the shares at 77.31% float percentage. In total, 77.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 184.49 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 183.59 million shares, or about 8.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.9 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CSX Corporation (CSX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 63.03 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.37 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 55.51 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 1.9 billion.