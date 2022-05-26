CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.42, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The CNX share’s 52-week high remains $23.33, putting it -4.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.41. The company has a valuation of $4.27B, with an average of 3.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the latest session, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.24 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.70%, and 6.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.04%. Short interest in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) saw shorts transact 28.83 million shares and set a 9.57 days time to cover.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CNX Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares are 48.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.09% against 35.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 266.70% this quarter before falling -2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $497.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $501.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $389.43 million and $495.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.70% before jumping 1.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 4.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.60% annually.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CNX Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

CNX Resources Corporation insiders hold 2.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.70% of the shares at 100.61% float percentage. In total, 97.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23.91 million shares (or 12.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $495.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/TN/ with 22.73 million shares, or about 11.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $471.06 million.

We also have Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds roughly 5.95 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.91 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 122.42 million.