Boom Or Bust: What Are Roblox Corporation’s (NYSE:RBLX) Future Prospects?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares stood at 28.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.93, to imply an increase of 6.87% or $1.86 in intraday trading. The RBLX share’s 52-week high remains $141.60, putting it -389.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.65. The company has a valuation of $18.65B, with average of 27.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Roblox Corporation (RBLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RBLX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

After registering a 6.87% upside in the last session, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.69 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.12%, and -8.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.00, implying an increase of 29.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBLX has been trading -169.62% off suggested target high and 27.41% from its likely low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roblox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are -74.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.34% against 6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before falling -69.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $658.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $695.48 million.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roblox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders hold 4.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.19% of the shares at 72.56% float percentage. In total, 69.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altos Ventures Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 82.78 million shares (or 15.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 40.56 million shares, or about 7.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.18 billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 8.55 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $882.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.25 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 850.56 million.