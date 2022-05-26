Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Is Currently -121.57 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.61, to imply an increase of 3.70% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The AMBP share’s 52-week high remains $12.43, putting it -121.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.36. The company has a valuation of $3.56B, with average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

After registering a 3.70% upside in the last session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.07 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.27%, and -19.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.73, implying an increase of 42.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.20 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBP has been trading -113.9% off suggested target high and -28.34% from its likely low.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 billion.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. insiders hold 75.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.46% of the shares at 74.84% float percentage. In total, 18.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.64 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brahman Capital Corporation with 10.17 million shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.85 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 4.75 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.22 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 35.03 million.