After This Week’s 2.99% Gain In XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO), We Just Learned Something New

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.57, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $1.91 in intraday trading. The XPO share’s 52-week high remains $90.78, putting it -83.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.41. The company has a valuation of $5.66B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XPO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.51.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

After registering a 4.01% upside in the last session, XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.62 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.99%, and -8.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.98%. Short interest in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) saw shorts transact 3.1 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.55, implying an increase of 40.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPO has been trading -111.82% off suggested target high and -25.08% from its likely low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPO Logistics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares are -36.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.98% against 18.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.00% this quarter before jumping 48.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $3.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.28 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.04 billion and $3.27 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -35.60% before jumping 0.20% in the following quarter.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPO Logistics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

XPO Logistics Inc. insiders hold 1.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.74% of the shares at 94.21% float percentage. In total, 92.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.2 million shares (or 8.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $742.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.05 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $731.6 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.8 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $203.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.77 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 214.77 million.