After The Stock Rose 11.49% Over The Week, Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Still A Buy?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.50, to imply an increase of 3.88% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The MGY share’s 52-week high remains $26.83, putting it -1.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.59. The company has a valuation of $5.91B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

After registering a 3.88% upside in the last session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.61 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.49%, and 15.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.43%. Short interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) saw shorts transact 15.11 million shares and set a 9.6 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are 33.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.73% against 35.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 131.60% this quarter before jumping 80.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $377.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $412.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $190.1 million and $231.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 98.80% before jumping 78.40% in the following quarter.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders hold 4.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.61% of the shares at 108.97% float percentage. In total, 103.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.06 million shares (or 11.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $416.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EnerVest Limited with 18.74 million shares, or about 10.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $353.54 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.71 million shares. This is just over 2.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.39 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 82.85 million.