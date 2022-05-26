Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares stood at 7.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.07, to imply an increase of 12.53% or $3.46 in intraday trading. The ASO share’s 52-week high remains $51.08, putting it -64.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.70. The company has a valuation of $2.74B, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

After registering a 12.53% upside in the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.40 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 12.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and -18.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.23%. Short interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw shorts transact 11.4 million shares and set a 6.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.45, implying an increase of 44.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASO has been trading -125.3% off suggested target high and -57.71% from its likely low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares are -35.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.63% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.40% this quarter before falling -5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 87.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 0.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. insiders hold 2.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.42% of the shares at 105.57% float percentage. In total, 103.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.56 million shares (or 15.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $534.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.37 million shares, or about 15.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $526.95 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 3.55 million shares. This is just over 4.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 116.68 million.