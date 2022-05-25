Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $36.40 changed hands at -$4.52 or -11.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.58B. ZG’s last price was a discount, traded about -243.13% off its 52-week high of $124.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.26, which suggests the last value was 8.63% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 943.86K.

Analysts gave the Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended ZG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Zillow Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Instantly ZG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.63 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -11.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.50%, with the 5-day performance at -11.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is -13.76% down.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zillow Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.15% over the past 6 months, a 519.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zillow Group Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 145.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $985.98 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Zillow Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $572.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.31 billion and $2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -71.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Zillow Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -191.60%.

ZG Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of Zillow Group Inc. shares while 87.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.34%. There are 87.32% institutions holding the Zillow Group Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 26.28% of the shares, roughly 15.8 million ZG shares worth $982.91 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.96 million shares estimated at $184.22 million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares.