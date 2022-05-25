XP Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: XP Inc. Is Weak With -1499.47% Downside

In the last trading session, 2.53 million XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.72 changed hands at -$0.98 or -4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.24B. XP’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.18% off its 52-week high of $53.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.89, which suggests the last value was 13.66% up since then. When we look at XP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Analysts gave the XP Inc. (XP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended XP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XP Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.99 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.91%, with the 5-day performance at 3.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -20.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $181.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XP’s forecast low is $128.02 with $331.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1499.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -517.86% for it to hit the projected low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XP Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.80% over the past 6 months, a 16.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XP Inc. will rise 6.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $607.25 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that XP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $688.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $533.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 78.90%. The 2022 estimates are for XP Inc. earnings to increase by 68.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.40% per year.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.58% of XP Inc. shares while 66.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 224.81%. There are 66.14% institutions holding the XP Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 48.87 million XP shares worth $1.4 billion.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 48.87 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 11.26 million shares estimated at $323.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 11.26 million shares worth around $323.54 million.