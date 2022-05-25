Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $114.11 changing hands around $8.64 or 8.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.67B. WSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.71% off its 52-week high of $223.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.58, which suggests the last value was 10.98% up since then. When we look at Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Instantly WSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 115.78 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 8.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.64%, with the 5-day performance at -17.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is -24.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.44 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Williams-Sonoma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.49% over the past 6 months, a 5.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Williams-Sonoma Inc. will fall -1.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $2 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings to increase by 71.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.25% per year.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 25. The 2.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares while 100.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.75%. There are 100.49% institutions holding the Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.90% of the shares, roughly 7.63 million WSM shares worth $1.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.73% or 6.81 million shares worth $988.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $471.9 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $352.48 million.