Will Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.80 changed hands at -$2.59 or -9.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.86B. YOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.65% off its 52-week high of $65.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.79, which suggests the last value was 27.17% up since then. When we look at Clear Secure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.22 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -9.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.76%, with the 5-day performance at -24.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is -16.37% down.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Secure Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.85% over the past 6 months, a -69.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.31 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Secure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $93.92 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 70.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Clear Secure Inc. earnings to decrease by -277.30%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.00% of Clear Secure Inc. shares while 83.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.68%. There are 83.73% institutions holding the Clear Secure Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 27.12% of the shares, roughly 21.29 million YOU shares worth $667.9 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 27.12% or 21.29 million shares worth $667.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 12.54 million shares estimated at $393.47 million under it, the former controlled 15.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 15.97% of the shares, roughly 12.54 million shares worth around $393.47 million.