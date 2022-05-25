Will Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.06 changed hands at -$1.05 or -6.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $769.25M. KDNY’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.18% off its 52-week high of $19.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.48, which suggests the last value was 25.46% up since then. When we look at Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.92K.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Instantly KDNY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.72 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -6.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.36%, with the 5-day performance at 9.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is -0.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.76% over the past 6 months, a -36.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. will rise 37.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,370.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 63.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. shares while 89.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.28%. There are 89.99% institutions holding the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Samsara BioCapital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.32% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million KDNY shares worth $75.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.54% or 3.05 million shares worth $49.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $15.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $11.05 million.