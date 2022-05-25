Why To Invest In Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $98.50 changed hands at -$1.79 or -1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.53B. SQM’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.13% off its 52-week high of $101.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.48, which suggests the last value was 59.92% up since then. When we look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SQM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 101.58 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 98.87%, with the 5-day performance at 11.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 34.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.54, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SQM’s forecast low is $57.66 with $136.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.59% over the past 6 months, a 288.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. will rise 19,500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 660.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 145.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.62 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $528.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 206.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. earnings to increase by 227.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.60% per year.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.57. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares while 43.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.71%. There are 43.60% institutions holding the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.30% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million SQM shares worth $525.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 4.89 million shares worth $418.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 3.81 million shares estimated at $251.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $200.4 million.