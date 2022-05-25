What Is The Performance Outlook For CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 3.67 million CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $6.58 changed hands at -$0.23 or -3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.37B. COMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -237.08% off its 52-week high of $22.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.94, which suggests the last value was 9.73% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Analysts gave the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended COMM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.30 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.40%, with the 5-day performance at -10.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -0.75% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMM’s forecast low is $8.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.58% for it to hit the projected low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CommScope Holding Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.86% over the past 6 months, a 14.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 38.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CommScope Holding Company Inc. will fall -30.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.26 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.29 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2022 estimates are for CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings to increase by 20.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.20% per year.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares while 95.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.52%. There are 95.18% institutions holding the CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.68% of the shares, roughly 24.21 million COMM shares worth $267.3 million.

FPR Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.40% or 19.47 million shares worth $214.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.13 million shares estimated at $95.13 million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $63.93 million.