Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3.1 million Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.23 changed hands at -$3.33 or -59.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $152.46M. VRCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -563.23% off its 52-week high of $14.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.20, which suggests the last value was -133.18% down since then. When we look at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 123.36K.

Analysts gave the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VRCA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Instantly VRCA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.51 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -59.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.30%, with the 5-day performance at -11.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) is -23.20% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRCA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1021.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -79.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.55% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.51 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.90% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 32.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.74%. There are 32.69% institutions holding the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.12% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million VRCA shares worth $33.07 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.12% or 3.61 million shares worth $33.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Buffalo Small Cap Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $5.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Buffalo Small Cap Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $5.31 million.