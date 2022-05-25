Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $161.93 changing hands around $3.94 or 2.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.25B. VEEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.41% off its 52-week high of $343.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $152.04, which suggests the last value was 6.11% up since then. When we look at Veeva Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended VEEV as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Veeva Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.92.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) trade information

Instantly VEEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 168.89 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.16%, with the 5-day performance at -3.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is -14.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $246.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VEEV’s forecast low is $175.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veeva Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.90% over the past 6 months, a 7.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veeva Systems Inc. will rise 1.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $495.93 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Veeva Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $529.71 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Veeva Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 20.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.10% per year.

VEEV Dividends

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 91.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.03%. There are 91.39% institutions holding the Veeva Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 12.76 million VEEV shares worth $3.26 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 12.76 million shares worth $3.26 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.84 million shares estimated at $1.24 billion under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $1.01 billion.