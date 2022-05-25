Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $16.42 changed hands at -$1.37 or -7.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.10B. UPWK’s last price was a discount, traded about -292.75% off its 52-week high of $64.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.85, which suggests the last value was 9.56% up since then. When we look at Upwork Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Upwork Inc. (UPWK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UPWK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Upwork Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Instantly UPWK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.64 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -7.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.93%, with the 5-day performance at -3.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is -18.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UPWK’s forecast low is $20.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -222.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Upwork Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.40% over the past 6 months, a -383.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Upwork Inc. will fall -366.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.55 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Upwork Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $153.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $120.24 million and $128.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Upwork Inc. earnings to decrease by -129.60%.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of Upwork Inc. shares while 77.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.18%. There are 77.59% institutions holding the Upwork Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.30% of the shares, roughly 10.76 million UPWK shares worth $367.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 10.76 million shares worth $367.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.28 million shares estimated at $112.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $99.28 million.