Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 2.45 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.74 changing hands around $0.63 or 6.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.91B. UAA’s current price is a discount, trading about -180.08% off its 52-week high of $27.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.97, which suggests the last value was 7.91% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.78 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended UAA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.07 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 6.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.01%, with the 5-day performance at -20.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is -42.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UAA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Under Armour Inc. will fall -83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.35 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Under Armour Inc. earnings to increase by 161.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.86% per year.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 91.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.04%. There are 91.79% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.08% of the shares, roughly 20.91 million UAA shares worth $355.92 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.91% or 18.69 million shares worth $318.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.08 million shares estimated at $107.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 4.56 million shares worth around $96.54 million.