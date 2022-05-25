The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 7.89 million The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.94 changing hands around $1.67 or 10.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.44B. WEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.21% off its 52-week high of $29.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.77, which suggests the last value was 12.1% up since then. When we look at The Wendy’s Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended WEN as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Wendy’s Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Instantly WEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.18 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 10.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.78%, with the 5-day performance at -7.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is -20.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WEN’s forecast low is $17.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.24% for it to hit the projected low.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Wendy’s Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.64% over the past 6 months, a 2.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Wendy’s Company will fall -14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $533.32 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that The Wendy’s Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $529.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $462.12 million and $470.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.90%. The 2022 estimates are for The Wendy’s Company earnings to increase by 72.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.73% per year.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07. The 3.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.80 per year.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.62% of The Wendy’s Company shares while 73.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.17%. There are 73.25% institutions holding the The Wendy’s Company stock share, with Trian Fund Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.76% of the shares, roughly 25.33 million WEN shares worth $604.2 million.

Trian Fund Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.76% or 25.33 million shares worth $604.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.31 million shares estimated at $126.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $119.55 million.