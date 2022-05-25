The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.56 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.53B. MAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.92% off its 52-week high of $22.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.97, which suggests the last value was 5.1% up since then. When we look at The Macerich Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the The Macerich Company (MAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MAC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Macerich Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

Instantly MAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.32 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.85%, with the 5-day performance at -16.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is -15.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.59 days.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Macerich Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.91% over the past 6 months, a -3.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Macerich Company will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -102.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $201.92 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Macerich Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $208.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $215.47 million and $212.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.10%. The 2022 estimates are for The Macerich Company earnings to increase by 104.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14. The 5.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.94% of The Macerich Company shares while 91.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.56%. There are 91.80% institutions holding the The Macerich Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.37% of the shares, roughly 30.84 million MAC shares worth $532.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.78% or 29.57 million shares worth $462.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund. With 10.16 million shares estimated at $168.12 million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund held about 4.48% of the shares, roughly 9.63 million shares worth around $147.28 million.